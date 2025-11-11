© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local groups team up to screen social media awareness movie at McPolin Elementary

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 11, 2025 at 1:26 PM MST
Students leaving Granger High School in West Valley City unlock their cell phones after exiting the school’s doors, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Chris Samuels
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
FILE - Students leaving Granger High School in West Valley City unlock their cell phones after exiting the school’s doors, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

Those who cannot attend the Nov. 11 screening in Park City will have a second chance Nov. 13.

Parents and students can learn about social media safety at a free film screening Tuesday, Nov. 11, at McPolin Elementary.

Local groups Live Like Sam, Mothers Against Media Addiction and the Summit County Health Department have joined forces to bring the film “Can’t Look Away: The Case Against Social Media” to Park City.

The documentary shares the dark side of social media, its impact on young users and the consequences of tech companies’ digital practices.

The screening begins at 5:30p.m. at McPolin Elementary School. Those interested are asked to register.

For those who cannot attend the Nov. 11 screening in Park City, a second screening of the film will be available Nov. 13 at Salt Lake Community College.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver