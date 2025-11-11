Local groups team up to screen social media awareness movie at McPolin Elementary

Parents and students can learn about social media safety at a free film screening Tuesday, Nov. 11, at McPolin Elementary.

Local groups Live Like Sam, Mothers Against Media Addiction and the Summit County Health Department have joined forces to bring the film “Can’t Look Away: The Case Against Social Media” to Park City.

The documentary shares the dark side of social media, its impact on young users and the consequences of tech companies’ digital practices.

The screening begins at 5:30p.m. at McPolin Elementary School. Those interested are asked to register.

For those who cannot attend the Nov. 11 screening in Park City, a second screening of the film will be available Nov. 13 at Salt Lake Community College.