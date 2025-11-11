Summit County Friends of the Library host final used book sale before moving to Skullcandy building

The Summit County Friends of the Library’s biannual used book sale will be its last at the Kimball Junction branch. Friends president Sue Niblock says the three-day sale begins Thursday evening with a special preview for members.

“Thursday is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Niblock said. “Friday and Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday is the member sneak preview. Anyone can come. We will have a desk out front. You can join Friends of the Library for just $10 a year, and then you can come right in.”

Shoppers will find books in every genre from popular fiction and nonfiction to young adult titles.

For those who like surprises, Niblock says the group is bringing back the “mystery books” feature.

“We have boxes and they will be labeled whether they're mystery or romance or young adult, and they'll be all wrapped up and you won't know what's in them, and you can buy them for bargain prices, which is always kind of fun,” she said.

Prices start at $1 for children’s books. Adult paperbacks are also $1, with hardcovers for $2. The Friends also sell large bags for $15 that can be filled with as many books that fit.

While donations are collected at all of the three county branches, most come through the Kimball Junction branch. Niblock says those donations support a range of programs, including “One Book, One Community,” the “Great Decisions” adult discussion series, and seven little free libraries around the county.

Families can also stop by Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to visit Pippi the reading dog, who helps children and new readers build confidence.

Summit County Library Director Dan Compton says the library will see some big changes next spring when it moves to the former Skullcandy headquarters. The new space will nearly double the library’s current footprint.

“Something we've wanted for years is some study rooms and small conference rooms for people,” Compton said. “That’s the big thing we're lacking, is those spaces for people to come in and have a nice, quiet space to work if they

need it.”

Because of the move Compton asks residents to hold off on large book donations until the library reopens in its new location.

“If they're only bringing in one book, and it's a new, you know, a 2025, book, we'll take it,” he said. “We can probably add that to the collection. But if you're bringing boxes and boxes, we're gonna have enough to do moving a library that we don't need to be moving more donations as well.”

A link to more information on this week’s used book sale is here.