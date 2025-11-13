PC Tots has openings for local families looking for childcare

There’s some good news for Park City area residents in need of childcare — the locally run PC Tots has openings.

The nonprofit childcare provider has three centers serving children from eight weeks to 5 years old. Each center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Executive Director Sue Banerjee said PC Tots can care for up to 120 children.

“We expect to have a couple openings in infants. We definitely have some pre-K openings, and I think we're going to have at least one or two openings potentially in the two to three year old range,” she said.

Banerjee said families interested should get on PC Tots’ wait list . It’s free to sign up.

Tuition for 8-week-olds to 2-year-olds is $2,000 per month, 2- to 3-year-olds are $1,800 per month and 3- to 5-year-olds are $1,600.

But not every family pays the full amount. Banerjee said PC Tots is committed to keeping tuition affordable for local families through scholarships.

“Every family pays something, but it is in accordance with where they are on the Summit County area median income,” she said. “So a family that's at 50% of area median income, they're going to pay less than a family that's at 120%.”

Scholarship amounts are based on a family’s area median income and household size. They are funded through donations.

