Park City youth winter sports program applications close Nov. 30

YSA Program Director Heather Sims said some programs sell out faster than others.

“What sells out is the cross country, which is a much smaller program, and the freestyle,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “Then we have a really hard deadline of Nov. 30.”

The nonprofit’s afterschool programs include ski and snowboard classes, cross country, ski jumping, freestyle and park and pipe.

Executive Director Emily Fisher said transportation and scholarships are available for students.

“We feel it's really, really important when we provide transportation for our programs. Our scholarship rate is somewhere between one in four, one in five,” she said. “When we can't provide transportation for programs with specialized equipment, it falls to about one in 19.”

Program fees go up Nov. 21. The last day to apply is Nov. 30.

YSA is also looking for parent volunteers to help with the winter programs.