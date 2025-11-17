© 2025 KPCW

Park City offers free Bonanza Flat parking during Purple bus route pause

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published November 17, 2025 at 3:02 PM MST
The purple bus will still run from the Old Town Transit Center and the Montage Deer Valley.

Park City Transit’s purple route has temporarily stopped trail service to the Bonanza Flat and Bloods Lake trailheads. Transit officials say it’s to reduce the number of people in the area and protect the landscape during mud season when the trails are especially vulnerable.

Trailhead parking will be free while transit service is paused. The weather will determine when service resumes.

Park City plans to share winter Bonanza Flat shuttle service updates in the next few weeks.
Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
