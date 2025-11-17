Park City offers free Bonanza Flat parking during Purple bus route pause

Park City Transit’s purple route has temporarily stopped trail service to the Bonanza Flat and Bloods Lake trailheads. Transit officials say it’s to reduce the number of people in the area and protect the landscape during mud season when the trails are especially vulnerable.

Trailhead parking will be free while transit service is paused. The weather will determine when service resumes.

Park City plans to share winter Bonanza Flat shuttle service updates in the next few weeks.