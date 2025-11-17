© 2025 KPCW

Deer Valley targets mid-December to open East Village terrain

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 17, 2025 at 4:25 PM MST
Deer Valley's East Village Base opened for the 2024-2025 season with the Keetley and Hoodoo express chair lifts.
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley's East Village Base opened for the 2024-2025 season with the Keetley and Hoodoo Express chair lifts.

Weather permitting, Deer Valley aims to open its expanded East Village terrain the week of Dec. 22.

Deer Valley Resort plans to open to season passholders Nov. 29 and to the public Dec. 1, if the weather cooperates.

This season, the resort plans to debut seven new lifts and 80 new ski runs as part of its massive East Village terrain expansion. That’s in addition to three lifts and 20 runs Deer Valley opened last winter in the first phase of the expansion.

Extell executive Kurt Krieg said Deer Valley plans to open the new terrain to the public just before Christmas.

“Even with this weather, they’re planning to open the entire expansion, hopefully, the week of Dec. 22,” he said.

Krieg’s comments came at a Military Installation Development Authority board meeting Monday, Nov. 17.

MIDA is the land use authority facilitating the development of East Village, and Extell is the developer.

Krieg said workers are getting the new lifts and snowmaking systems ready to welcome skiers next month.

Although this winter marks the largest phase of the terrain expansion, work on the base village and other facilities, such as an East Village skier services building and the Park Peak lodge, will not be complete for a couple more winters.

The Wasatch Back is waiting on the weather to start the 2025-2026 ski season.

Warm temperatures and scant snowfall have forced multiple resorts to delay their opening days. That includes Park City Mountain, which originally planned to start the season Nov. 21. It has yet to announce a new date.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.
