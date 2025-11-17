Wasatch Back youth hockey team to compete on new home ice for first time

The Utah Outliers will skate onto home ice in Park City for the first time Nov. 21.

Outliers head of operations, Kevin McCloskey, said they have been practicing and playing in West Valley as crews complete the new 2,000-seat arena.

“The hotel has been open for 3.5 years now, Black Rock Mountain Resort,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “The arena is built attached to it, and it's, by far and away, the nicest facility in our division.”

The team will play its first game at Black Rock Friday against the Pueblo Bulls at 7 p.m.