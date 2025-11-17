© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch Back youth hockey team to compete on new home ice for first time

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 17, 2025 at 3:51 PM MST
The Utah Outliers vs. Rock Springs Grizzlies on November 22, 2023.
ELLIELAURENPHOTO
/
Utah Outliers
The Utah Outliers vs. Rock Springs Grizzlies on November 22, 2023.

The U20 Tier II team, made up of 17- to 20-year-olds, was founded in 2016 and moved to its new home at Black Rock this year.

The Utah Outliers will skate onto home ice in Park City for the first time Nov. 21.

FULL INTERVIEW: Utah Outliers Head of Hockey Operations Kevin McCloskey and Team Captain Jesse Ivanovic

Outliers head of operations, Kevin McCloskey, said they have been practicing and playing in West Valley as crews complete the new 2,000-seat arena.

“The hotel has been open for 3.5 years now, Black Rock Mountain Resort,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “The arena is built attached to it, and it's, by far and away, the nicest facility in our division.”

The team will play its first game at Black Rock Friday against the Pueblo Bulls at 7 p.m.
