Downsized Oakley city center plan wins more council support

Representatives for Oakley businessman Steve Smith presented a new, smaller proposal for the center of town to the city council Nov. 12.

Attorney Matt Wirthlin explains only the land between Center Street, Weber Canyon Road and state Route 32 is on the table right now.

“I think it's very clear that there really isn't an appetite right now to approve the entire developed north and south block right now and to take it more in bite-size pieces,” Wirthlin told the council.

The exception is the historic creamery south of the existing post office. That would get turned into a restaurant, with a road access off of Center Street.

The new plan incorporates feedback from a joint city council and planning commission discussion Nov. 5.

Councilmember Tom Smart asked for incoming councilmembers Christopher Dillman and Amy Regan’s opinions Nov. 12. They take office in January.

“I'd like to have them weigh in on it too, because they're the ones who are going to be voting on this,” he said. Regan said the new blueprint is better than previous versions of the proposal.

“I like the addition of the park, and I'm seeing a lot more green space and walkability than we saw before,” Regan said. “I don't really see anything that I have a lot of heartburn about here.”

Dillman wanted to see even more walkability.

“I'd ask that maybe we look at something besides curb-adjacent sidewalk, because it just this seems to me to be exactly the same as any other strip mall development in the state — as far as the walkability,” he said.

The latest iteration includes a park and pavilion behind city hall.

Surrounding the park is the new post office, an expanded Ken’s Kash, a hardware store, housing and restaurants. The parking is mostly contained within the ring of buildings.

The proposal does not include a second gas station. A hearing on changing city code to allow the gas station Nov. 12 was cancelled.

One remaining question is whether the Utah Department of Transportation will allow entrances to the development from state Route 32.

The proposal still has at least two more public hearings, one at the planning commission and one back at council, which has the final say.

City leaders expect to dig into more details as Smith’s team begins hammering out the terms of a development agreement.