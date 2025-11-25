© 2025 KPCW

No Name Saloon celebrates 25 years with annual Thanksgiving ‘Freebird’ dinner

KPCW | By Connor Thomas,
Grace Doerfler
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:17 PM MST
Hungry patrons at No Name Saloon on Main Street made the rounds on a full Thanksgiving buffet spread, including "all the fixin's" and several pies.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Hungry patrons at No Name Saloon on Main Street made the rounds on a full Thanksgiving buffet spread in 2022, including "all the fixin's" and several pies.

No Name Saloon is marking its 25th year on Main Street with its annual community Thanksgiving “Freebird” feast.

No Name Saloon marketing director Matt Sullivan said the Main Street mainstay has organized a Thanksgiving dinner for the community every year since Jesse Shetler bought the joint 25 years ago.

“There was just a lot of people that hung out in this town, especially back then, that were part-time locals, people that were transient, working in the resorts, and ski bums and stuff,” Sullivan told KPCW. “And it was a place for everybody to come together as a family and have Thanksgiving dinner.”

The bar celebrated its silver jubilee in August and is once again opening its doors Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. for a free dinner dubbed “Freebird.”

Sullivan said there will be turkey and all the usual side dishes. Customers pay for their own drinks.

No Name Saloon is 21 and older. There will be an identical buffet next door at Annex Burger for those under 21.

Sullivan expects about 350 people and said they’ll serve Thanksgiving dinner until the food runs out.

Done To Your Taste will cater the dinner and is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
