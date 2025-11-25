Judge dismisses fraud allegation in DeBoer wrongful death lawsuit

Summit County resident Greg Kyle DeBoer, 63, admitted to fatally shooting Patrick Hayes, 61, in a road rage incident near Jordanelle State Park in September 2024.

Wasatch County prosecutors charged him with obstruction of justice for allegedly burying the gun, but not with the shooting itself.

In a lawsuit filed in February 2025 in 3rd District Court, Hayes’ son, Christian Hayes, alleged DeBoer wrongfully killed Patrick Hayes, knowingly broke the law and caused the family pain and suffering.

The lawsuit also contended DeBoer committed fraud by transferring the deed to his Browns Canyon home to his girlfriend.

On Tuesday, 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik heard from attorneys about two proposed motions: one motion to pause civil case proceedings until the criminal obstruction case is resolved, and another motion to dismiss the fraud allegation.

Mrazik proposed granting a stay on the civil case for about three months, until late February 2026. In the meantime, there’s a court hearing in January for the obstruction case.

“You can just pick up the phone and talk to each other during the week before Feb. 27, make sure you’ve met and conferred, and then come tell me what you want to do on the 27th,” he told the attorneys.

At the review hearing Feb. 27, the judge will decide whether to extend the stay or reduce it in some way.

Tuesday morning, Mrazik also considered the alleged fraud cause of action. The lawsuit said the transfers were done with the intent to “hinder, delay or defraud Mr. DeBoer’s creditors,” including the Hayes family.

According to county records, the home was jointly held by DeBoer and his partner until Jan. 6, 2025, when his girlfriend became the only deedholder.

About two months later, on March 20 – shortly after the wrongful death lawsuit was filed – DeBoer’s name was added back to the deed.

Mrazik said since the transfer was reversed to the same way it was before Hayes’ death, it’s beyond the scope of the courts.

“A cause of action becomes moot when the controversy is eliminated, thereby rendering the relief requested impossible or of no legal effect,” he said.

The “fraudulent transfer” cause of action was dismissed.

The lawsuit argues Christian Hayes and his family suffered over $20 million in emotional pain, lost wages and expenses due to the death.

Meanwhile, in 4th District Court, DeBoer pleaded not guilty to felony obstruction of justice at his arraignment Nov. 5.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2026.