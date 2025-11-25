Park City seeks local input on Gordo property environmental plan

The Gordo property includes about 22 acres along state Route 248, west of the intersection with Richardson Flat Road.

Park City finished removing contaminated soil from the Gordo property earlier this year, a process that involved moving over 60,000 tons of material to landfills in Summit and Utah counties. Soil there previously contained chemicals like lead and arsenic, a byproduct of Park City’s mining history.

As part of the environmental cleanup process, Utah’s Department of Environmental Quality requires Park City to implement a site management plan to prevent any future exposure to the contaminants.

The city is now asking residents for input on the draft plan. It includes steps like installing a cover on the land and notifying workers about the presence of heavy metals. The land can be developed, but it can’t be used for crops or fruit trees. Construction or excavation will require special precautions.

Residents can comment on the plan until 5 p.m. Dec 10. Comments can be emailed to dwmrcpublic@utah.gov. After the public comment period ends, the plan will be adopted.

Environmental remediation was required for the Gordo land before any development could be approved. Park City leaders have considered a range of ideas for the land, from building an 800-space parking lot to developing a mixed-use village.

