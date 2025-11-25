© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UTA ski bus starts service to Cottonwood canyons, Ogden, Provo

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:09 PM MST
The Utah Transit Authority has two bus routes that go up Little Cottonwood Canyon in the winter.
Utah Transit Authority
The Utah Transit Authority has two bus routes that go up Little Cottonwood Canyon in the winter.

The Utah Transit Authority’s winter service starts this week, including the launch of the ski bus service.

The UTA ski bus will shuttle skiers and riders to resorts up Big and Little Cottonwood canyons starting Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, as the ski areas start to open for the season.

The separate Canyon Service up Little Cottonwood Canyon begins Dec. 7, running daily from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

UTA bus service to Snowbasin in Huntsville begins Nov. 28.

UTA’s ski bus will also take riders to Powder Mountain from Ogden’s 21st Street starting Dec. 13 and to Sundance Resort from University Place in Provo beginning Dec. 20.

A full list of ski resort opening days is available here.

Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver