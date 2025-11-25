UTA ski bus starts service to Cottonwood canyons, Ogden, Provo

The UTA ski bus will shuttle skiers and riders to resorts up Big and Little Cottonwood canyons starting Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, as the ski areas start to open for the season.

The separate Canyon Service up Little Cottonwood Canyon begins Dec. 7, running daily from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

UTA bus service to Snowbasin in Huntsville begins Nov. 28.

UTA’s ski bus will also take riders to Powder Mountain from Ogden’s 21st Street starting Dec. 13 and to Sundance Resort from University Place in Provo beginning Dec. 20.

A full list of ski resort opening days is available here.