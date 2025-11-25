What’s open and closed for Thanksgiving in the Wasatch Back

In Summit County, Thursday trash pickup is delayed until Friday. In Wasatch County, some residents will need to put out bins a day early. Thursday collection will be Wednesday and Friday pickup is delayed until Monday.

County and city offices across the Wasatch Back will be closed Thursday and Friday for the federal holiday.

Summit County libraries close early Wednesday and reopen Saturday. The Wasatch County Library is closed Thursday and Friday.

The Park City Library is closed Thursday and open limited hours Friday.

For those looking to get in a workout before feasting, the Park City MARC and Basin Rec. Fieldhouse will be open until 1 p.m. Thursday. Admission to the MARC will be free.

Liquor stores across the state are closed on Thanksgiving and reopen Friday.

Post offices will also be closed for the holiday.