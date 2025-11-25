© 2025 KPCW

Park City School District urges MMR vaccination amid Wasatch County measles outbreak

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 25, 2025 at 5:32 PM MST
A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas.
Julio Cortez
/
AP
A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas.

The Park City School District is urging families to check their children’s immunization records and ensure they are up to date on all vaccines. MMR vaccines are available Wednesday at the Summit County Health Department.

To help prevent the highly contagious virus from spreading, the Summit County Health Department has set up a last-minute vaccine clinic Wednesday, Nov. 26, for locals to get immunized against measles, mumps and rubella.

The clinic announcement late Tuesday comes after the neighboring Wasatch County Health Department reported eight measles cases in local high school students.

No cases had been confirmed in Summit County as of Tuesday night, and health officials say vaccination is the best way to avoid the virus or lessen symptoms.

MMR vaccines are 97% effective against measles after two doses and 93% effective after one dose.

Summit County residents can stop by the health department’s Park City location at 650 Round Valley Drive from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday. No appointment is necessary.

The Park City School District said unvaccinated students who are exposed to measles will be required to stay home for 21 days.

The district also asked families to submit up-to-date vaccine records.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough and red, blotchy rash. Complications of the virus can be life-threatening.

For more information about measles, visit the state measles website.
Park City Park City School District
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
