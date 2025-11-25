© 2025 KPCW

Utah skiers named to U.S. Biathlon Cup team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:59 PM MST
Kaisa Bosek USA at the shooting range during the Biathlon Single Mixed Relay at Les Tuffes Nordic Centre in France. The Winter Youth Olympic Games, Lausanne, Switzerland, Sunday 12 January 2020.
Simon Bruty for OIS
FILE - Kaisa Bosek USA at the shooting range during the Biathlon Single Mixed Relay at Les Tuffes Nordic Centre in France. The Winter Youth Olympic Games, Lausanne, Switzerland, Sunday 12 January 2020.

U.S. Biathlon has announced the 16 athletes who will represent the United States at World Cup and International Biathlon Union Cup competitions this year.

Two Utahns are included in the eight-person team to represent the U.S. at the IBU Cups this year.

Wasatch Back native Lina Farra will compete at the first two IBU Cup competitions starting Dec. 4. Fellow Utahn, Salt Lake City’s Vincent Bonacci will also start at the IBU events.

Biathlon is a mix of Nordic skiing and rifle shooting. Skiers race around a track and stop to shoot at five targets. The distance and number of stops varies for gender and race distance.

Eight more skiers were named to the world cup team and will compete at the BMW IBU World Cup beginning Nov. 29.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver