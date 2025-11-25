Utah skiers named to U.S. Biathlon Cup team

Two Utahns are included in the eight-person team to represent the U.S. at the IBU Cups this year.

Wasatch Back native Lina Farra will compete at the first two IBU Cup competitions starting Dec. 4. Fellow Utahn, Salt Lake City’s Vincent Bonacci will also start at the IBU events.

Biathlon is a mix of Nordic skiing and rifle shooting. Skiers race around a track and stop to shoot at five targets. The distance and number of stops varies for gender and race distance.

Eight more skiers were named to the world cup team and will compete at the BMW IBU World Cup beginning Nov. 29.