Park City begins search for new city manager

The national recruitment effort for the town’s new chief administrative officer began Dec. 1. Applications are due Jan. 18 and preliminary interviews begin later that month.

Dias, who had been at City Hall since 2014, announced his plans to step down Aug. 13.

Interim manager, Jodi Emery, was named in September.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the incoming council and mayor will appoint Dias’ replacement.

The city manager prepares the city’s annual budget, implements policy direction from the council and oversees a range of departments.