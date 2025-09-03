Jodi Emery named interim Park City Manager

Park City Municipal said Sept. 3 Jodi Emery will serve as interim city manager starting Sept. 10.

The announcement comes ahead of Park City Manager Matt Dias’ last day at City Hall Sept. 15.

Emery, who grew up in Park City, was hired as deputy city manager in April after serving as an associate dean at the University of Utah.

“I’m grateful for the confidence Park City’s leaders have shown in me, and I’m honored to serve in this role,” Emery said in a press release. “I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff, residents, and partners to ensure a cohesive transition and continue delivering the highest level of service to our residents.”

Prior to her decade-plus tenure at the university, she worked as development and marketing director for KCPW Radio in Salt Lake City.

Dias, who has been with Park City since 2014, said Emery’s organizational management experience made her the right choice.

“I am confident in Jodi’s ability to lead during this interim period,” Dias said. “She also has a great group of committed professionals to support her and ensure continuity of operations.”

As deputy city manager, Emery has overseen day-to-day operations including finance, human resources and trails and open space.

She is married to Park City Fire District Chief Pete Emery.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel, who will leave office in January, plans to let the next mayor appoint Dias’ permanent replacement.

Park City Municipal plans to hire an external recruiting firm to find candidates for the role.

According to a timeline presented to the city council, interviews with potential candidates could start in mid-January.

The appointment will be made by the new mayor, but it must be approved by a majority of the city council.

Parkites will elect a new mayor and two city councilmembers in November.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.