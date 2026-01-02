Man found dead in pond after going for walk in Park Meadows

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

The Park City Police Department responded to a call from a home in Park Meadows around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2.

The caller said a 69-year-old man had gone out for a walk but didn’t return, according to a department press release.

While officers were en route, they said the caller found the man in the pond at Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive near the home. The Park City Fire District removed him from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity. An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted.