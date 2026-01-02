© 2026 KPCW

Man found dead in pond after going for walk in Park Meadows

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published January 2, 2026 at 1:09 PM MST
Updated January 2, 2026 at 2:20 PM MST
An investigator is seen by a pond in the Park Meadows neighborhood at the corner of Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive on Jan. 2, 2026.
KPCW
An investigator is seen by a pond in the Park Meadows neighborhood at the corner of Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive on Jan. 2, 2026.

The 69-year-old was found in the water at Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive.

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

The Park City Police Department responded to a call from a home in Park Meadows around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2.

The caller said a 69-year-old man had gone out for a walk but didn’t return, according to a department press release.

While officers were en route, they said the caller found the man in the pond at Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive near the home. The Park City Fire District removed him from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity. An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted.
