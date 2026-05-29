Construction to preserve 224 in Park City to begin this summer

One of those projects will preserve the lifespan of one of Park City’s busiest roads.

UDOT spokesperson Nic Naylor says the state Route 224 project will improve roads from the Marsac roundabout to state Route 248.

FULL INTERVIEW: UDOT spokesperson Nic Naylor Listen • 9:56

“That will hopefully extend the lifespan of Route 224 and will upgrade sidewalk crossings to ADA standards, which is huge for accessibility and enhanced pedestrian safety,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 29. “We're working with the community right now to limit disruption, because in summer months, people are getting out, especially in that area.”

Naylor reminds drivers to slow down in construction zones and to plan ahead for delays.

Other UDOT projects in the Wasatch Back include overnight paving on Interstate 80 and a widening project on US-189.