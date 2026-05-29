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Construction to preserve 224 in Park City to begin this summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:49 PM MDT
The road work on I-80's bridges will be mostly at night, but Marsac Avenue resurfacing will be during the day, Monday through Friday, starting around July 10.
Greg Blomberg
/
Adobe Stock
The road work on I-80's bridges will be mostly at night, but Marsac Avenue resurfacing will be during the day, Monday through Friday, starting around July 10.

The Utah Department of Transportation will be busy across the Wasatch Back this summer with projects in Park City, the Snyderville Basin and across Wasatch County.

One of those projects will preserve the lifespan of one of Park City’s busiest roads.

UDOT spokesperson Nic Naylor says the state Route 224 project will improve roads from the Marsac roundabout to state Route 248.

FULL INTERVIEW: UDOT spokesperson Nic Naylor

“That will hopefully extend the lifespan of Route 224 and will upgrade sidewalk crossings to ADA standards, which is huge for accessibility and enhanced pedestrian safety,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 29. “We're working with the community right now to limit disruption, because in summer months, people are getting out, especially in that area.”

Naylor reminds drivers to slow down in construction zones and to plan ahead for delays.

Other UDOT projects in the Wasatch Back include overnight paving on Interstate 80 and a widening project on US-189.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver