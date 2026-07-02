Annual Park City Friends of the Library book sale opens July 3

Cathy Lanigan and Rachel Sahlman with Park City Friends of the Library preview the annual holiday weekend used book sale. The library will be open to members on July 3 and the sale opens to the public July 4. Thousands of books are available, priced at $1 for children's books, $2 for puzzles and games, $2 for paperbacks, and $3 for hardcovers. A special "collections" category features rare books for $5. Library memberships are offered at $25, but donations of any amount are also accepted. Proceeds from the sale fund children's educational terminals, eBooks, graphic novels, and staff development. The sale also supports community events like the One Book One Community program and the Utah Humanities Wasatch Back Author Keynote.