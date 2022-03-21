Park City School District charged with failing to report child abuse

The charges allege the district failed to report to law enforcement two separate student allegations of rape and one allegation of a district employee inappropriately touching a student. The county asks parents who have reported abuse or neglect to the schools in the past to re-report the allegations.

PCSD Superintendent Jill Gildea did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did an attorney who has represented the district in the past, nor members of the Park City Board of Education.

State law requires an individual who has reason to believe a child is or has been the subject of abuse or neglect to immediately report it to the Division of Child and Family Services or law enforcement.

The charges allege the three incidents were reported to district employees, but those employees did not report the allegations to law enforcement as required.

In a statement accompanying the charges, the County Attorney’s office asks parents who have reported abuse or neglect to the school district in the past to re-report the allegations to state Child Protective Services or Summit County dispatch.

"Parents and the public need to be aware that if an allegation of child abuse or neglect was reported to Park City School District schools in the past, that allegation may not have been reported to the proper authorities and may not have been properly investigated,” the statement says.

In one 2019 incident, the charges allege a parent met with two district employees and told them that the parent’s child said one of the employees touched the child’s genitals.

The charges allege the two employees reported the incident to the superintendent’s office, but did not report it to law enforcement or Child Protective Services.

According to the charges, more than two years later, a medical professional treating the child heard the allegations and reported them to law enforcement. The charges allege Gildea knew of the 2019 allegations but did not know whether they had been reported to law enforcement.

According to the charging document, Gildea said it’s the parents’ responsibility to report allegations of child abuse and denied further inquiries by saying she wasn’t working at the district in 2019.

Gildea started as superintendent Aug. 1, 2018, according to the district website.

In addition to not reporting the incident to law enforcement, the charges allege the district did not investigate the allegations, though they note it’s not the district’s responsibility to do so.

Investigators also learned of another incident earlier this month. The filing says the district received a report in December alleging that a female student had been raped by a fellow student. That incident was not reported to law enforcement or Child Protective Services.

According to the charges, a district employee interviewed both students involved in the allegation and then held a mediation. Law enforcement officers did not learn of the alleged rape until it came to light during a separate investigation.

In another incident, a parent told law enforcement officers that their male child had previously been raped by a fellow student. That parent learned of the allegation from a district employee. The charges allege the employee did not notify child Protective Services or law enforcement.

The district has been charged as a party to three class B misdemeanors, each carrying the potential penalty of a $1,000 fine. No defense attorney was listed as of Monday afternoon.

The release says the Park City Police Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, and County Attorney’s office continue to investigate the Park City School District.

The charges state that several district employees have cooperated with the investigation, while one has not.