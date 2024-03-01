© 2024 KPCW

Elizabeth Bolton

Saturday Night DJ

Elizabeth is an outdoorsy nerd with a passion for music. When she’s not hiking, biking or paddle boarding with her dog Raspberry, she’s probably baking some sweet treat in the kitchen, all while listening to jams by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong or Harry Connick Jr.

By day, Elizabeth works at the Park City Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. By night, you will probably find her at the Pilates studio, or re-watching the Office for the billionth time.

If you’re a fan of sweet tunes and dad jokes, then tune in every Saturday night from 7:00-10:00 pm for ‘Evenings with E’ …