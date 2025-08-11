Steve Roney

Stephen C. Roney, Chief Executive Officer & Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, is an experienced real estate industry leader. Mr. Roney and his investment group, Fresh Powder LLC, acquired Prudential Utah in 2009 and transitioned to Berkshire Hathaway in 2014. Under Steve’s leadership, it has grown to more than 500 realtors with 30 offices serving the entire State of Utah and Southeast Idaho managing transaction volume more than $20 billion over the past five years. Over the past few years the company has launched Metro Mountain Title and Escrow and Metro Mountain Mortgage to provide a full service and integrated experience.

Mr. Roney began his career in 1971 with Transamerica Corporation while finishing his studies in business school. He held various operations, consulting and leadership positions with Transamerica in its relocation management division moving to Princeton NJ, then Hartford CT and back to Northern California during his 14 years tenure. In 1985 he accepted a position as Executive Vice President with Coldwell Banker Relocation Services, Inc., in Newport Beach CA. He was named President and Chief Executive Officer in 1989. Under his leadership the company became the global leader in the industry, providing relocation services for corporations and government agencies. It managed 50,000 employee

moves annually in over 100 countries. During this time, Steve also served on the executive committee of Coldwell Banker Corporation and on the Board of Directors of sister companies in the residential and

commercial brokerage, mortgage, title, escrow, and insurance businesses.

Steve retired in 1997 and enjoyed his sabbatical from business spending more time with his family, traveling, skiing and playing golf. In 2002 he resumed his career and accepted a newly created position as President & Chief Executive Officer of The First American Corporation’s Residential Group. Realizing

the value of aggregating real estate data, through multiple acquisitions he built MarketLinx. The company became North America’s largest residential real estate platform providing multiple listing, transaction management, and CRM software and services to over 500,000 real estate agents and their brokerages. In 2023 Steve and his family bought their first home in Park City which set in motion their migration toUtah. When the opportunity to acquire Prudential Utah in 2009 the decision was an easy one.

An acknowledged industry leader, Steve has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Fortune Magazine, and Forbes Magazine.” He is a graduate of the Haas School of Business at the

University of California, Berkeley and served six years on the Dean’s Advisory Board at the University of

California, Irvine’s Graduate School of Management where he was also a guest lecturer. Steve and his

wife of 53 years, Karen, are parents of three sons and have five grandchildren, everyone residing in Utah. All three sons are active in the family business. He is currently on the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Theatre and also serving as a Trustee on the Intermountain Hospital Philanthropy Board. Previously Steve served four years on the Summit Land Conservancy Board.

