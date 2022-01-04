Cada Domingo | Vicky Lowe December 19, 2021

In December of 2021, the Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) held its second Binational Journey for artists of Mexican ancestry based in the United States. This year, the organization IME (Institute for Mexicans in the Exterior) invited aproximately 36 artists representing 36 states in the U.S. Vicky Lowe was invited as one of the representatives for the state of Utah.

Vicky Lowe is an artist and a teacher at The Madeleine Choir School. Her work is heavily influenced by her indigenous roots. The daughter of an indigenous Maya Matriarch, Lowe uses this heritage and cultural understanding to not only push for decolonization, but to push for a re-indigenization, and she uses her work as a tool to forward these ideas.

Vicky was selected among approximately 36 others and attended a conference in Mexico City in December of 2021 where they all met with government officials and had a chance to sample some of the amazing artwork and history that Mexico City offers, including over 150 museums, historical sites, and much more.

En Diciembre del 2021, la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) celebró su segunda Jornada Binacional para artistas de origen Mexicano en Estados Unidos. Este año, el Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior (IME) donde invitaron a aproximadamente 36 artistas de origen Mexicano viviendo en 36 diferentes estados en Estados Unidos. Vicky Lowe fué invitada como úna de las representantes para el estado de Utah.

Vicky Lowe es artista y maestra en The Madeleine Choir School. Su trabajo está fuertemente influenciado por sus raíces indigenas. Como hija de una matriarca indigena Maya, Lowe usa su legado y entendimiento cultural para no solo luchár para la decolonización, pero también para empujár a la re-indigenización, y ella usa su trabajo como una herramienta para avanzar estas ideas.

Vicky fué seleccionado de entre aproximadamente 36 artistas quienes acudieron una conferencia donde conocieron a oficiales del gobierno de México, y la oportunidad de probar un poco del asombroso arte que ofrece la ciudad de México, incluyendo a mas de 150 museos, sitios historicos, y mucho más.