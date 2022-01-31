© 2022 KPCW

Cada.jpg
Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | Joana Acevedo January 23, 2022

Published January 31, 2022 at 10:29 PM MST
mmc_logo.jpg

Mountain Mediation Center once again hosts its Community Conversations on February 8th and April 5th 2022 with a focus on housing. Both meetings are on Zoom due to the rise in COVID infections throughout the country. The conversation on February 8th's topic is "Let's talk about Renting", and the April 5th conversation's topic is "Let's talk about the housing crisis". All members of the public are encouraged to participate.

Mountain Mediation Center tiene una vez más a las Conversaciones Comunitarias en el 8 de febrero y el 5 de abril, 2022 con un enfoque en vivienda. Ambas juntas occurren en Zoom debido al incremento de infecciones de COVID a través del país. El tema de la conversación del 8 de febrero es "Hablemos de alquilar" y el tema del 5 de abril es "Hablémos de la crisis de viviendas". Todos los miembros del público están invitados a participar.

MMC CC Feb-Apr 2022 eng.png
MMC CC Feb-Apr 2022 span.png

