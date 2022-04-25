Cada Domingo | Sarahi Soriano & Alberto Gomez Lopez

Sarahi Soriano is the Cultural Ataché for the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City. She joins us to introduce Alberto López Gómez, a fashion designer from the Maya Tzotzil community of Aldama, located in the state of Chiapas in Mexico. With a resume that includes participations in the New York Fashion Week, and Speaker at Harvard University, Gomez Lopez has a distinguished career in design. Alberto joins us to talk about a series of presentations programmed in Utah beginning with the University of Utah, followed by The Leonardo museum, and a Fashion Runway to showcase his textiles at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art in Salt Lake City, a project jointly developed with the organization Equality Utah. We chat with Sarahi and Alberto about these events, and much more.

Sarahi Soriano es la Agregada Cultural del Consulado de México en Salt Lake City. Ella nos acompaña para presentarnos con Alberto López Gómez, un diseñador de moda de la comunidad Maya Tzotzil de Aldama, Chiapas. Con un curriculum que incluye participaciones en el New York Fashion Week, y orador en la Universidad de Harvard, Gómez López tiene una distiguida carrera en diseño. Alberto nos acompaña para hablar de una serie de presentaciones programadas en Utah comenzando con la Universidad de Utah, seguída por el museo The Leonardo, y una Pasarela de Moda para mostrár sus textiles en el Museo de Arte Contemporario en Salt Lake City, un proyecto desarroyado en conjunto con la organización Equality Utah. Hablamos con Sarahi y Alberto de estos eventos, y múcho más.