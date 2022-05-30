© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cada.jpg
Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | Julieta Gesualdo & Veronica Fajardo 05-29-22

Published May 30, 2022 at 11:24 PM MDT
connect.png
1 of 2
Holy Cross Ministries Logo.jpeg
2 of 2  — Holy Cross Ministries Logo.jpeg

Connect Summit County representative Julieta Gesualdo and Holy Cross Ministries representative Veronica Fajardo join us to talk about the importance of having access to mental and emotional health services and support, and to address some of the stigmas associated with these conditions, particularly amongst members of the Latino community, how it can affect every member of the family, and some of the resources available through the various organizations in Summit and Wasatch.

La representante de Connect Summit County Julieta Gesualdo y representando a Holy Cross Ministries, Veronica Fajardo nos acompañan para hablar de la importancia de tener acceso a servicios y apoyo de salud mental y emocional, en particular entre los miembros de la comunidad Latine, cómo puede afectar a cada miembro de la familia, y algunos de los recursos disponibles a través de las varias organizaciones en Summit y Wasatch.

Connect Summit County Website
Connect Facebook

Holy Cross Ministries Website
Holy Cross Facebook

Tags

Cada Domingo Cada DomingoMental Health Park CitySalud Mental
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes