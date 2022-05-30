Cada Domingo | Julieta Gesualdo & Veronica Fajardo 05-29-22

Connect Summit County representative Julieta Gesualdo and Holy Cross Ministries representative Veronica Fajardo join us to talk about the importance of having access to mental and emotional health services and support, and to address some of the stigmas associated with these conditions, particularly amongst members of the Latino community, how it can affect every member of the family, and some of the resources available through the various organizations in Summit and Wasatch.

La representante de Connect Summit County Julieta Gesualdo y representando a Holy Cross Ministries, Veronica Fajardo nos acompañan para hablar de la importancia de tener acceso a servicios y apoyo de salud mental y emocional, en particular entre los miembros de la comunidad Latine, cómo puede afectar a cada miembro de la familia, y algunos de los recursos disponibles a través de las varias organizaciones en Summit y Wasatch.

Connect Summit County Website

Connect Facebook

Holy Cross Ministries Website

Holy Cross Facebook