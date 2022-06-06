© 2022 KPCW

Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | Histeria Colectiva 06-05-22

Published June 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM MDT
Rock Group Hysteria started out their musical career creating their own work, and about 6 years ago shifted their focus towards covering tracks by Argentinian group Soda Estereo. Since then, they have toured throughout the country and have visited other countries including Brazil and México. We spend the hour with bandmembers and chat about their history, how the pandemic affected them, and the challenges of starting up touring again as the country attempts a return to things before the pandemic.

El grupo rockero Hysteria comenzó su carrera musical creando su propio trabajo, y hace como 6 años ellos cambiaron su enfoque a presentar covers del super grupo Argentino Soda Éstereo. Desde entonces, ellos han ido en tour a través del país y han visitado otros países incluyendo a Brazil y México. Pasámos la hora con miembros del grupo y charlamos de su historia, como la pandemia les afectó, y los retos de reiniciar sus giras mientras que el país intenta regresar a cómo eran las cósas antes de la pandemia.

