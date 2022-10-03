Cada Domingo | Aaron Garcia 10-02-22

Aaron Garcia from Escritores de Utah joins us to remind us about the 2022 Sor Juana/Latinarte prize for Poetry & Short Stories in Spanish at the Leonardo Museum. The event takes place Tuesday October 18, 6pm. It is free and open to the public, but you must register to attend. This event is organized by Artes de México en Utah, The Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City, the SLCC Community Writing Center, and Utah Humanities.

Aaron Garcia de Escritores de Utah nos acompaña para recordarnos del Premio Sor Juana para Poesía y Prósa en español en el museo The Leonardo. El evento toma lugar el martes 18 de octubre, 6pm. Es gratuito y abierto al publico, pero debe registrarse para acudir. Este evento es organizado por Artes de México en Utah, el Consulado de México en Salt Lake City, el Centro Comunitario de Escritura de SLCC, y Utah Humanities.

18 Oct, 2022

6:00pm

Free admission/Entrada Gratis

Must register/Debe registrarse

To register click here