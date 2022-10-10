© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cada.jpg
Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | DCAA 10-09-22

Published October 10, 2022 at 9:23 PM MDT
DCAA.jpg

After a two-year hiatus, rising artist DCAA has returned to the urban music scene in Mexico City. He joins us to talk about the challenges he faced during the last two years, how his life was affected by these, and his journey back to the spotlight of the urban music scene. We also hear some of his new work.

Después de una pausa de dos años, el vigente artista DCAA ha regresado a la escena de musica urbana en la Ciudad de México. El nos acompaña para hablar de los retos que se enfrentó durante los ultimos 2 años, como su vida fué afectada por estos, y su jornada de regreso a frente del escenario de la musica urbana. También escuchamos algo de su nuevo trabajo.

Deezer
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Spotify
Apple Music

Tags
Cada Domingo Music in SpanishMusica en espanolMusica Urbana
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes