Cada Domingo | DCAA 10-09-22

After a two-year hiatus, rising artist DCAA has returned to the urban music scene in Mexico City. He joins us to talk about the challenges he faced during the last two years, how his life was affected by these, and his journey back to the spotlight of the urban music scene. We also hear some of his new work.

Después de una pausa de dos años, el vigente artista DCAA ha regresado a la escena de musica urbana en la Ciudad de México. El nos acompaña para hablar de los retos que se enfrentó durante los ultimos 2 años, como su vida fué afectada por estos, y su jornada de regreso a frente del escenario de la musica urbana. También escuchamos algo de su nuevo trabajo.

