Explore with NASA: Telescopes, Stars, and Galaxies event at the Park City Library |Organizers Katrina Kmak and Brittinie Hecht | Dec. 2, 2021Katrina Kmak and Brittnie Hecht join Cool Science Radio to talk about an event they are sponsoring on December 10th titled Explore with NASA: Telescopes, Stars, and Galaxies. The event celebrates the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope which is scheduled to launch on December 18th.
This episode's guests are Trudi Trueit who has written The Dragon’s Blood (1:38) and Katrina Kmak and Brittnie Hecht ( 22:18) organizers of Explore with NASA: Telescopes, Stars, and Galaxies at the Park City Library.