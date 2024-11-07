Cool Science Radio | November 7, 2024 By Katie Mullaly, Lynn Ware Peek Published November 7, 2024 at 11:15 AM MST Listen • 51:10 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS University of Utah professor of physics and astronomy Kyle Dawson talks about the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument that is probing the fundamental physics of the universe. (1:15)Astrophysicist Dr. Mario Livio and Nobel prize-winner and professor of chemistry Dr. Jack Szostak talk about whether or not Earth is the exception to the rule for life in their new book, "Is Earth Exceptional? The Quest for Cosmic Life." (25:47)