Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument probes the physics of the universe

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument Program DESI’s home on the Mayall Telescope.

Kyle Dawson

Although the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument sounds like something used at Hogwarts to practice wizardry, it is very much something based in real science.

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument is working its own magic to probe the fundamental physics that describe the universe and measure the effect of dark energy.

Kyle Dawson, University of Utah professor of physics and astronomy, is part of the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument team and tells us more about this earth-bound, very complex instrument.

