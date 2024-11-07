© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument probes the physics of the universe

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 7, 2024 at 11:11 AM MST
A view of DESI's fully installed focal plane, which features 5,000 automated robotic positioners, each carrying a fiber-optic cable to gather galaxies' light.
DESI Collaboration
/
The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument Program
A view of DESI’s fully installed focal plane, which features 5,000 automated robotic positioners, each carrying a fiber-optic cable to gather galaxies’ light.
DESI's home on the Mayall Telescope.
The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument Program
DESI’s home on the Mayall Telescope.
Photo of Kyle Dawson
Kyle Dawson

Although the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument sounds like something used at Hogwarts to practice wizardry, it is very much something based in real science.

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument is working its own magic to probe the fundamental physics that describe the universe and measure the effect of dark energy.

Kyle Dawson, University of Utah professor of physics and astronomy, is part of the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument team and tells us more about this earth-bound, very complex instrument.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
