Cool Science Radio | January 2, 2025
- Alex de Vries, author of the paper, “The growing energy footprint of artificial intelligence,” tells more about AI’s use of electricity and other resources. (1:01)
- Greg Epstein, Humanist Chaplain at Harvard and MIT, shows why we must maintain a freethinking critical perspective toward innovation, until it proves itself worthy of our faith in his new book, "Tech Agnostic: How Technology Became the World's Most Powerful Religion, and Why It Desperately Needs a Reformation." (26:35)