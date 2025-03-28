Cool Science Radio | March 27, 2025
- Jill Heinerth is one of the world’s premier underwater explorers and the first person to dive inside iceberg caves. On April 22, Earth Day, Jill speaks at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah as part of the Natural History Museum of Utah's lecture series. (1:04)
- The Europa Clipper, NASA’s first mission to study a moon of Jupiter, launched last October for its 1.8 billion mile journey to Jupiter, and will arrive in April of 2030. Ingrid Daubar, Jet Propulsion Lab Project Staff Scientist, shares more about the mission and what scientists hope to discover. (25:15)