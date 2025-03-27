Europa Clipper mission on it's way to Jupiter

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute The icy surface of Europa.

Jupiter’s moon Europa has fascinated scientists and science fiction authors for years. As the smoothest known object in the solar system, Europa, the Galilean moon with a fractured icy surface, and possible subsurface ocean, is finally getting a proper visit.

Europa Clipper , NASA’s first mission to study this Jovian moon, launched last October for its 1.8 billion mile journey to Jupiter, and will arrive in April of 2030.

Ingrid Daubar, Jet Propulsion Lab project staff scientist, shares more about the mission and what scientists hope to discover.

