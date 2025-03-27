© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Europa Clipper mission on it's way to Jupiter

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM MDT
Artist concept of Clipper orbiting Europa
NASA/JPL-Caltech
Artist concept of Clipper orbiting Europa
The icy surface of Europa.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute
The icy surface of Europa.

Jupiter’s moon Europa has fascinated scientists and science fiction authors for years. As the smoothest known object in the solar system, Europa, the Galilean moon with a fractured icy surface, and possible subsurface ocean, is finally getting a proper visit.

Europa Clipper, NASA’s first mission to study this Jovian moon, launched last October for its 1.8 billion mile journey to Jupiter, and will arrive in April of 2030.

Ingrid Daubar, Jet Propulsion Lab project staff scientist, shares more about the mission and what scientists hope to discover.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek