What a workday is like for an iceberg cave diver

Jill Heinerth

The Natural History Museum of Utah presents its 2025 Lecture Series that will explore water on Earth and in space. Jill Heinerth leads a compelling lineup of explorers and researchers who will present at different venues throughout Salt Lake City.

Heinerth is one of the world’s premier underwater explorers, and the first person to dive inside iceberg caves. According to filmmaker James Cameron, “more people have walked on the moon than have been to some of the places Jill Heinerth has gone right here on earth.”

Heinerth is also the author of a bestselling book, "Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver" and the focus of the new documentary "Diving into the Darkness." She will speak at Kingsbury Hall on April 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.