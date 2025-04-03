Cool Science Radio | April 3, 2025 By Katie Mullaly, Lynn Ware Peek Published April 3, 2025 at 4:39 PM MDT Listen • 51:51 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW Science writer Diana Kwon writes in Scientific American on how new effective treatments are shaping new research and understanding of schizophrenia. (1:10)Erin Shupe, the program coordinator at the Natural History Museum of Utah, talks about the Teen Explainers program that brings in high school students to hone their communication and education skills. (27:00)