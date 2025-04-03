© 2025 KPCW

Teen Explainers at the Natural History Museum of Utah

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:34 PM MDT
Move over traditional museum docents. There’s a new-ish, set of explainers ready to answer your questions at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

The Teen Explainers program brings in high school students to hone their communication and education skills and teaches them about museums. These lucky students also get to engage with museum staff and their programs.

Erin Shupe, program coordinator at the Natural History Museum of Utah, shares more about the Teen Explainers program.

