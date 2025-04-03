© 2025 KPCW

Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

A new picture of schizophrenia emerges with ways to treat it

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:37 PM MDT
Photo of Diana Kwon
Courtesy of Diana Kwon

Schizophrenia affects approximately 23 million people around the world. Traditional antipsychotic drugs are often highly effective at treating psychosis but also come with problematic side effects. Like dopamine blockers, which tend to deal with the psychosis but perhaps not so well for the daily cognitive issues.

Diana Kwon is a freelance journalist based in Berlin, Germany, who covers health and the life sciences. She has written an article in this month’s edition of Scientific American titled "New Treatments Are Rewriting Our Understanding of Schizophrenia."

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek