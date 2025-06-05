Cool Science Radio | June 5, 2025 By Katie Mullaly, Lynn Ware Peek Published June 5, 2025 at 2:33 PM MDT Listen • 50:40 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Willem Marx, author of a new article in Scientific American titled “Suddenly Miners Are Tearing Up the Seafloor for Critical Metals,” talks about the ramifications of seafloor mining.McKenzie Skiles, director of the Snow HydRO Lab at the University of Utah, talks about the effects of dust on mountain snowpack melting rates and how the increased runoff is reshaping the future of water in the Southwest.