© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

How the race to extract critical metals is tearing up the seafloor

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 5, 2025 at 2:30 PM MDT
Photo of a mining vessel
Willem Marx

As the race to extract more and more from the earth to manufacture more and more electronics and other technologies grows, so to do the potential harms of this quest for resources. Our insatiable desire for the latest phones, electric vehicles and all the other things we deem necessities for modern life require batteries and other components made of minerals that require extraction and processing.

The surface of our planet is already being exploited for these materials, so companies are moving to the deep sea. It was thought that this type of mining hadn’t really started. But nope, it has. And as companies begin to dig up the seafloor, they seem to be racing past, or just ignoring the ramifications of such extraction, not just to the ocean and the life within in, but the impacts to local communities, regulations and long-term implications.

Willem Marx, author of a new article in Scientific American titled "Suddenly Miners Are Tearing Up the Seafloor for Critical Metals," shares more on the controversial subject.

Photo of Willem Marx
Willem Marx

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek