The impact of dust on our snowpack and runoff

We’re all familiar with dust. Dust on our furniture, our cars, windows and even our bikes after being tucked away for the winter. Dust is everywhere, and covers everything, including snow.

In order to create accurate estimates of the water in mountain snowpacks, melting rates need to be considered. McKenzie Skiles, director of the Snow HydRO Lab at the University of Utah, talks about a study that shows added dust increases the runoff and is reshaping the future of water in the Southwest.