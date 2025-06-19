Cool Science Radio | June 19, 2025
- Author Richard Simon, who went all-in to discover what would happen without his smartphone, for a whole year, shares his story of digital detox in his new book, "Unplug: How to Break Up with Your Phone and Reclaim Your Life." Richard shows us how we too can cut back, or maybe even eliminate our addiction to our smartphones. (0:52)
- Researchers have found that most spring runoff heading to our reservoirs is actually several years old, indicating that most mountain snowfall has a years-long invisible journey as groundwater before it leaves the mountains. Paul Brooks, a professor of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Utah, tells us more about this study and our water’s trajectory. (26:17)