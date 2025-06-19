© 2025 KPCW

Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Yes, it is possible to 'unplug' from your phone

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 19, 2025 at 12:01 PM MDT
Have you ever fantasized about breaking up with your smartphone? Of having all that time back for your life that had been spent mindlessly scrolling or compulsively checking for new alerts? Or, is the thought of being without your smartphone more of nightmare where you wouldn’t know how to function without the easy access to social media, emails and google?

Richard Simon went all in to discover what would happen without his smartphone for a whole year!

Simon shares his story of digital detox in his new book, "Unplug: How to Break Up with Your Phone and Reclaim Your Life." He shows us how we too can cut back, or maybe even eliminate our addiction to our smartphones.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
