Snowmelt's journey from mountains to groundwater

Most of us assume that spring runoff makes it directly to our water sources, like rivers and reservoirs. However, new research from University of Utah hydrologists suggests that this streamflow is much more complicated.

They have found that most spring runoff heading to our reservoirs is actually several years old, indicating that most mountain snowfall has a years-long invisible journey as groundwater before it leaves the mountains.

Paul Brooks, a professor of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Utah, tells us more about this study and our water’s trajectory.