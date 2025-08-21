Cool Science Radio | August 21, 2025
- Climate activist and author Bill McKibben explains why the rapid rise of solar and wind power may be our best and last chance to slow global warming, how communities worldwide are leading the way and why he is helping launch Sun Day, a global celebration of clean energy on September 21, 2025. (1:09)
- Pearl Sandick, interim dean of the College of Science and professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Utah, discusses the newly completed Crocker Science Complex, a $97 million project that blends cutting-edge research facilities with historic architecture to transform science education and research on campus. (26:42)