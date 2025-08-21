How a solar surge could change our future

For decades, the news on climate change has been grim. But journalist and activist Bill McKibben sees a turning point.

In his new book, "Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization," he chronicles the global surge in renewable energy, a shift happening faster than any energy transition in history. With solar power now cheaper than fossil fuels, the world is installing the equivalent of a coal-fired plant’s capacity every 18 hours.

McKibben shares stories of transformation, from an American farmer planting pollinator-friendly crops between solar arrays to a former investment banker bringing electricity to rural West Africa. He also discusses Sun Day, a global day of action on September 21, 2025, celebrating the power of clean energy. Together, these efforts reveal a rare moment of climate optimism, one that could reshape economies, politics, and the planet’s future.