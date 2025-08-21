Building the future of science at the University of Utah

The University of Utah has just unveiled the final piece of its Crocker Science Complex, a $97 million Applied Science Project that unites the renovated historic William Stewart Building with the new L. S. Skaggs Applied Science Building. Together with the existing Crocker Science Center, the complex creates a 275,000-square-foot hub for research, teaching and collaboration.

Pearl Sandick, interim dean of the College of Science and professor of physics and astronomy, shares how these facilities will advance everything from particle physics to chemistry, biology and engineering. She explains what makes the complex unique, how it will change the student experience and why investing in state-of-the-art STEM spaces matters for Utah’s future.

Sandick also reflects on the blend of history and innovation at the heart of the project and the role the new complex will play in shaping both science education and the state’s economy for years to come.