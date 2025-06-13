Local News Hour | June 13, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published June 13, 2025 at 12:11 PM MDT Listen • 50:05 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Intermountain Park City Hospital breaks ground on cancer center, ER expansions (2:34)Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Game Mammals Coordinator Darren DeBloois talks about what would happen if grizzly bears returned to Utah (4:33)Columbus Pacific awarded Cline Dahle development bid (17:24)Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps Thursday's council meeting (19:39)Wasatch Fire Chief Eric Hales details federal funding cuts and summer fire restrictions (38:13)